Sleeping on the Job?!

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:35s
Mattress Firm is one of America’s largest mattress retailers, with over 2,500 stores across the country.

They’re based out of Houston and their main offices – known as their “Bedquarters” – is redefining the modern workplace!

The building, which was completed in 2015, includes open spaces, games, swings and even nap pods!

Yes – you are allowed to take a nap when you work at Mattress Firm’s corporate office.

And, if that’s not enough, they even have a cafeteria with a massive screen so employees can gather to work AND watch major sporting events and the like at the same time!
Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC.

