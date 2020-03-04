Another Wretched Email Debacle? Bloomberg Won't Release Private Server Emails

According to Gizmodo, yet another email scandal has been delivered to the American people.

And this time, the culprit appears to be former NYC mayor and Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg.

For years, Bloomberg’s camp has brushed off pleas from the De Blasio administration’s pleas.

Specifically, they're asking former mayor to release emails sent on private bloomberg.net servers.