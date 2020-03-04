Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Michael Bloomberg > Another Wretched Email Debacle? Bloomberg Won't Release Private Server Emails

Another Wretched Email Debacle? Bloomberg Won't Release Private Server Emails

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Another Wretched Email Debacle? Bloomberg Won't Release Private Server Emails

Another Wretched Email Debacle? Bloomberg Won't Release Private Server Emails

According to Gizmodo, yet another email scandal has been delivered to the American people.

And this time, the culprit appears to be former NYC mayor and Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg.

For years, Bloomberg’s camp has brushed off pleas from the De Blasio administration’s pleas.

Specifically, they're asking former mayor to release emails sent on private bloomberg.net servers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Another Wretched Email Debacle? Bloomberg Won't Release Private Server Emails

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model and property released




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.