Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The case for having kids | Wajahat Ali

The case for having kids | Wajahat Ali

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 13:00s - Published < > Embed
The case for having kids | Wajahat Ali

The case for having kids | Wajahat Ali

The global fertility rate, or the number of children per woman, has halved over the last 50 years.

What will having fewer babies mean for the future of humanity?

In this funny, eye-opening talk, journalist (and self-described exhausted dad) Wajahat Ali examines how the current trend could lead to unexpected problems -- and shares why he believes we need to make it easier for people to have babies.

"For those who can and choose to, may you pass on this beautiful thing called life with kindness, generosity, decency and love," he says.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.