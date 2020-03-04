Art students at Christian Academy of Indiana win top honors 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: WLKY - Duration: 01:38s - Published Art students at Christian Academy of Indiana win top honors For the past three years, students in Ms. Dippie's art class have been submitting their work to the Scholastic Arts and Writing awards, and for the first year, they're winning top honors. 0

