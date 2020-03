The 99-year-old lunch lady who's young at heart

MISS BRENDA SNUCK AN EXTRACHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE ON THESIDE...OR IN 6TH GRADE WHENMISS MARY MADE SURE YOU HAD ANOVERSIZED SLICE OF PIZZA.

AHHTHE SCHOOL LUNCH LADIES, BUTNOBODY IS LIKE MISS MARGARET.WHILE MOST ARE RACING TOWARDRETIREMENT THIS YOUNG AT HEARTLADY WANTS TO DO LUNCH.THE GLOVES COME ON.

POST ITNOTES ON THE KNOBS AT KNEELEVEL SHE LOOKS AT THE CLOCKITS LUNCH TIME.

"I COME IN AVAN PICKES ME UP AND TAKES MEHOME" THATS A DEPARTMENT OFAGING VAN THAT TAKES THIS 99YEAR OLD BACK AND FORTH EVERYMONDAY THRU FRIDAY.

11AM TO130 WHO DOESN''T WANT THATSHIFT.

"SHE MAKES EVERYBODY'SDAY" HER UNIFORM STAIN FREEAND IT HAS NEVER WORN A SICKDAY.

"WELL NOT THAT I CANREMEMBER KNOCK ON WOOD" AQUICKLY CALLED PRESSCONFERENCE AT MARLEY GLENSPECAIL NEEDS SCHOOL.

THEYGRILLED AND SALT AND PEPPEREDHER WITH QUESTIONS AND OFCOURSE THEY WENT RIGHT FOR THEDESERT.

MY FAVOIRTE DESERT ICREAM" A YOUNG GENTLEMANPASSES HER A NOTE OF WHAT HEWANTS FOR LUNCH.

A PIZZA.

HOWABOUT GARLIC BREAD INSTEAD"JUST KEEP ON WORKING ANWORKING AND WORKIN HER SOULSARE TREATED KINDLY..

AND SO ISHER BELLY.

CHICKECK I LOCAUSE WE HAVE CHICKEN HEREANOTHER QUESTION FROM THE PRESCORPS.

WHAT WAS YOUR BIESTBIRTHDAY GIFT ICEA CREAM YOUARE LOOKING AT MORE THAN 40YEARS OF LUNCH TIME DUTY.FIRST JOB GLEN BURNIE, POOLINTPLEASANT AND THEN 40 SOMEYEARS "MISS MARGARET MEANSEVERYTHING TO THE SCHOOLSYSTEM" ANOTHER HAND RAISEDFROM THE NETWORKS, WHERE WEREYOU BORN.

WHERE WE BALITMORE,BALTIMORE MARYLAND WOLFESTREET 110 BLOCK OF "I ADOREHER" SO MISS MARGARET WHO ISNOW DOING THE DISHES, WHY DON'TYOU JUST RETIRE.

I SAID TODOCTORE THATS RIGHT LAUGHWHAT DID WE LEARN TODAY?

WHENYOU GET THAT AGE EAT ALL THEICEA CREAM YOU DONT CARE BUTWHEN IS THE LAST TIME YOU SAWTHE MEDIA CARE ABOUT THE LUNCHLADY SO MUCH.

ONLY AT MARLEYGLEN.THE CHERRY BLOSSOM TRE