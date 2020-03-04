Biden's Campaign Works To Win Over Pete Buttigieg's Donors

After dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, Pete Buttigieg endorsed Joe Biden for president.

Top Biden advisers then got on the phone with Buttigieg budlers, asking them to join Biden’s team.

According to Politico, Biden’s campaign needs more money to compete with Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg.

Some donors who have turned toward Biden are actively recruiting more donors to do the same.