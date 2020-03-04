Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Super Tuesday basketball

Super Tuesday basketball

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Super Tuesday basketballSuper Tuesday basketball
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Super Tuesday basketball

It's been another busy night for our káiámát news three sports department capturing all of the postseason action.

Káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á joins us now with tonight's highlights and results./// there were two big upsets last night which meant tonight had a lot to live up to.

Osage state hoops is coming up á but let's start here in the med city.

John marshall traveling across town to take on century.

Second half á mark leonard with the spinmove inside the paint and throws it into the peach basket.

And that's where the points would have to come from tonight... ty tuckner with the hook from under.

Then the backdoor pass to daunte grafe as the panthers cruise to a 59 to 41 victory./// and a full house in byron as the bears host kassoná mantorville.

We'll start in the first half á jake braaten fires the three and drains it as byron leads early.

Komets respond firing it down to easton knoll on the block for the bucket.

Then it's braaten again from the free throw line.

Byron wins it 70 to 50./// let's switch to girls hoops as the osage green devils take to the well in the state quarterfinals.

They're taking on west branch tonight in des moines.

West branch would lead the majority of it... midrange jumper is good here from rylan druecker.

But the greeen devils would heat up á melanie bye likes the three.... it's good... green devils are closing in.

Osage can shoot the three á mia knudsen á with yet anotbher triple from the corner.

And osage will survive and advance á




You Might Like


Tweets about this

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Thunder Buddies Podcast: Not so Super Tuesday - National Basketball Association News - https://t.co/Rf1tRrrWyc 3 hours ago

MyDesert

The Desert Sun Sigh https://t.co/gUq7PYUfDr 3 hours ago

HighSpotPodcast

We Are The Jersey Wrecking Crew OMG! @BackAftaThis if you listen to Mike on the @Radiodotcom app they refuse to shut Mike’s mic. They don’t even pl… https://t.co/L4nqyE6edW 6 hours ago

Mandi77

Mandi77 RT @EmilyBaucum: Thank you to Asst. Prof. Andrew Sanders from @tamusanantonio for being our Super Tuesday political analyst 🗳 What you didn… 10 hours ago

EmilyBaucum

Emily Baucum Thank you to Asst. Prof. Andrew Sanders from @tamusanantonio for being our Super Tuesday political analyst 🗳 What y… https://t.co/N8b7jEyVIu 11 hours ago

CameronSonger

Cameron Songer You don’t need to be an @ExpressNews subscriber to receive our best coverage of Texas politics and Spurs basketball… https://t.co/uLAj0npxdF 13 hours ago

WeAreDePaul

WeAreDePaul.com Recapping the Blue Demons Super Tuesday win -- https://t.co/ObeOKzty2S #dpubb #depaul #playingpossesed #MuckFarquette 14 hours ago

DePaulVball

DePaul Volleyball RT @DePaulAthletics: Killing it in the classroom and on the court! 📚🏀 Congrats to @DePaulWBBHoops' Chante Stonewall! 📰: https://t.co/nfQ… 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders Condemns 'Ugly, Personal Attacks' Against Elizabeth Warren [Video]Sanders Condemns 'Ugly, Personal Attacks' Against Elizabeth Warren

Brian Snyder/Reuters When this week's Super Tuesday results came in, many Bernie Sanders supporters were surprised and disappointed by his lackluster performance. His supporters took to social media to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Numerous uncounted ballots remain in San Diego County [Video]Numerous uncounted ballots remain in San Diego County

There are more than 350,000 outstanding ballots yet to be counted in San Diego County, but officials were happy with the voter turnout on Super Tuesday.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.