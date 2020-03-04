Global  

INSIDE THE STATEHOUSE: Nike-sponsored trans athlete leads rally opposing transgender-targeted bills

To combat proposed legislation targeting transgender individuals, LGBTQ+ activists and other opponents took to the streets of downtown Boise Tuesday to make their opposition heard.

Recent related videos from verified sources

FINDING HOPE: Bill to exempt need for license in teen rehabs passes House [Video]FINDING HOPE: Bill to exempt need for license in teen rehabs passes House

The Idaho House of Representatives supported a highly controversial bill Monday that would allow residential drug and alcohol treatment programs for teenagers to operate without a state child care..

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:43Published

INSIDE THE STATEHOUSE: Community members gather to discuss upcoming transgender bill hearing [Video]INSIDE THE STATEHOUSE: Community members gather to discuss upcoming transgender bill hearing

Concerned citizens gathered on the second floor of the Linen Building in Boise Saturday to prepare for Idaho House Bill 465.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:49Published

