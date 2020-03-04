INSIDE THE STATEHOUSE: Nike-sponsored trans athlete leads rally opposing transgender-targeted bills 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:37s - Published INSIDE THE STATEHOUSE: Nike-sponsored trans athlete leads rally opposing transgender-targeted bills To combat proposed legislation targeting transgender individuals, LGBTQ+ activists and other opponents took to the streets of downtown Boise Tuesday to make their opposition heard.

Tweets about this Hyacinth Bucket RT @WNTTgra: Hey @Nike, why are your sponsored puppets campaigning to destroy women's sports? Are these fools speaking on your behalf or do… 1 week ago wake up, mareeple RT @IdahoOnYourSide: A mold-breaking transgender athlete, the first to be sponsored by Nike, led a rally through downtown Boise Tuesday eve… 1 week ago ACLU of Idaho Thanks again to everyone who came together to put on this wonderful rally! There was a huge turnout, and lots of me… https://t.co/EQaI5vt7AO 1 week ago