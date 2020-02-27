Master P & Romeo Miller Explain Why They Left WE tv's 'Growing Up Hip Hop'

Global  

NEW YORK, NY – Master P and Romeo Miller stopped by The Breakfast Club to discuss their departure from WE tv’s Growing Up Hip Hop.

In the interview, the father-son duo made it clear they weren’t happy with the reality television show’s emphasis on manufacturing drama.

