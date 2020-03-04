Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Animal rescue organisation reunites lost leopard cub with mum

Animal rescue organisation reunites lost leopard cub with mum

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Animal rescue organisation reunites lost leopard cub with mum

Animal rescue organisation reunites lost leopard cub with mum

A lost leopard cub was reunited with its mother after they got separated from each other in a successful operation in central India by Wildlife SOS and the Forest Department.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Animal rescue organisation reunites lost leopard cub with mum

A lost leopard cub was reunited with its mother after they got separated from each other in a successful operation in central India by Wildlife SOS and the Forest Department.

The rescue took place near Nirgude village in Junnar, Maharashtra on March 2, in a sugarcane plantation after farmers discovered the female cub, believed to only be about eight-weeks-old, and called the forest department for assistance.

Leopards are known to use sugar plantations during harvest season as hiding spots when breeding, as the cub was found crying from behind a thick clump of sugarcane.

The animal was found to be fit for release after a thorough medical examination, and the rescue team immediately prepared all the requisite equipment including a safe box and a remote-controlled camera trap.

After a while, a leopardess was observed stealthily making her way to the safe box and was incredibly relieved to find her cub, safe and alive, inside.

Mahendra Dhore, Wildlife SOS Veterinary Assistant commented “The 8-week-old cub was incredibly young to survive on her own.

We would like to ensure that leopard cubs that get separated from their mothers don’t end up in captivity if we can help it.

"We want them living freely in their natural habitat.

Wildlife SOS makes every effort to make such rescue and reunion operations possible.”




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.