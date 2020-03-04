Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lady Gaga > Lady Gaga announces new album 'Chromatica' and release date

Lady Gaga announces new album 'Chromatica' and release date

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Lady Gaga announces new album 'Chromatica' and release date
Gaga's new album will officially be released on April 10.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lady Gaga Announces 'The Chromatica Ball' - See the Tour Dates!

Lady Gaga is getting ready to hit the road in support of her new album, Chromatica! The “Stupid...
Just Jared - Published

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica will feature ‘exciting duets’ and a ’true unicorn song’ and you can colour us intrigued

Lady Gaga gave fans a hint of what they can expect when her feverishly-anticipated sixth album...
PinkNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

silawanelatua

Qorda RT @NME: The singer also recently announced her new album ‘Chromatica’ https://t.co/2DcfEh5cXr 1 day ago

NME

NME The singer also recently announced her new album ‘Chromatica’ https://t.co/2DcfEh5cXr 1 day ago

DANIELRODGERSMX

Daniel RT @felixLaff: Lady Gaga announces her new tour in support of her upcoming 6th album #Chromatica. With only 6 dates, Chicago is one of the… 4 days ago

felixLaff

Félix Lafortune Lady Gaga announces her new tour in support of her upcoming 6th album #Chromatica. With only 6 dates, Chicago is on… https://t.co/3XNYl6Eu2m 4 days ago

andrewspartz1

Andrew Spartz RT @YahooEnt: Lady Gaga announces six-city Chromatica Ball Tour ahead of new album release https://t.co/4l6YUPF4dw https://t.co/LTRP3flsD2 5 days ago

powerjournalist

Markos Papadatos RT @digitaljournal: #LadyGaga announces 'The Chromatica Ball,' to release new album, reports Markos Papadatos. https://t.co/81yNx0zzP9 6 days ago

powerjournalist

Markos Papadatos RT @digitaljournal: Lady Gaga announces 'The Chromatica Ball,' to release new album https://t.co/5oINT08nMR https://t.co/JUSQrjugL4 6 days ago

Gamer4Kcom

Gamer4K 😍 Lady Gaga: Singer announces that her new album “Chromatica”, will be released on April 10th https://t.co/ZZ0MYGJWYz 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

South Cinema Actor Ajith's Vivegam Movie Release Date Update #vivegam #southcinema [Video]

South Cinema Actor Ajith's Vivegam Movie Release Date Update #vivegam #southcinema

South Cinema Actor Ajith&apos;s Vivegam Movie Release Date Update #vivegam #southcinema

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:33Published
Every Detail of Brandon Maxwell’s Iconic Dresses: Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama & Karlie Kloss [Video]

Every Detail of Brandon Maxwell’s Iconic Dresses: Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama & Karlie Kloss

Celebrity Designer and Project Runway host Brandon Maxwell explains everything it took to create iconic red carpet dresses for Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, and Karlie Kloss. Maxwell shares the details of..

Credit: Glamour     Duration: 13:44Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.