Jharkhand Budget: Farm loan waiver upto Rs 50,000, unemployment stipend for youth

The Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand presented its first budget in the state Assembly on March 03.

Soren commented on the state budget for FY 2020-21 and said that the budget is for the poor, farmers and unemployed.

In the budget, the government announced farm loan waiver of up to Rs 50,000, Rs 5 lakh medical cover for all, Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per year stipend for unemployed youth among others.