House readies for transportation bill vote

BROGADIR IS LIVE WITH THESPENDING BILL THAT COULD HAVEYOU PAYING MORE.JOSH: THE BIGGEST CHANGE THATMOST PEOPLE WOULD FEEL IS INTHERE WHILE IT, AND THAT IS APROPOSED GAS TAX INCREASE.IT WOULD GO UP FIVE CENTS PERGALLON IF THIS IS APPROVED.THIS IS ALL HOPING TO BOOSTTRANSPORTATION FUNDING.BUT THAT'S NOT ALL.THE DIESEL TAX WOULD ALSO GO UP9 CENTS A GALLON.AS FOR SERVICES LIKE LYFT ANDUBER, THERE WOULD BE ANINCREASED FEE OF A DOLLAR A RIDEFOR CUSTOMERS.IF IT'S A SHARED RIDE, THE FEEWOULD NOT GO UP.ALSO, RENTAL CAR COMPANIES WOULDHAVE TO BEGIN PAYING THE 6.25%SALES TAX ON CARS BOUGHT ANDREGISTERED IN THE COMMONWEALTHAND CURRENTLY THEY DON'T.ALL OF THESE ALONG WITHCORPORATE TAX CHANGES WOULD BETO RAISE $500 MILLION ANNUALLY.IT WOULD HELP TRANSPORTATIONAROUND THE COMMONWEALTH.IT IS NOT WITHOUT ITSOPPOSITION.THE SENATE AND THE GOVERNOR HAVEQUESTIONS.THE HOUSE WILL TAKE UP THEMATTER LATER ON TODA





