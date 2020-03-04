Holly Slept Over Film with Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Lawson, Britt Lower

Holly Slept Over Film Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: This unconventional comedy follows the relationship struggles of a married couple trying to conceive, their friends who have lost their spark, and the tension that ensues when an old college roommate stays over for the weekend.

The film is written and directed by Joshua Friedlander and starring Josh Lawson, Britt Lower, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ron Livingston, and Erinn Hayes.

Genre: Comedy