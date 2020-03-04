Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Celebrities Show Off 'I Voted' Stickers On Social Media

Celebrities Show Off 'I Voted' Stickers On Social Media

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Celebrities Show Off 'I Voted' Stickers On Social Media

Celebrities Show Off 'I Voted' Stickers On Social Media

Jennifer Aniston, Melissa McCarthy, supermodel Tyra Banks, "Pitch Perfect" actress Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel all took to social media to show off their civic pride.

CBS2's Elise Finch reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Celebrities Show Off ‘I Voted’ Stickers On Social Media

Jennifer Aniston, Melissa McCarthy, Tyra Banks, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel all took to social...
CBS 2 - Published

Jessica Biel Brags About Doing More Than Just Eating Birthday Cake on Super Tuesday

Elizabeth Banks, Mindy Kaling and Melissa McCarthy are among other celebrities who take to social...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CarolineFeraday

Caroline Feraday Liberal stars like Jen Aniston flaunt Super Tuesday stickers to show they voted https://t.co/m4RCqQdPMp 18 hours ago

Fabulousmag

Fabulous Liberal celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and flaunt their Super Tuesday stickers to show that they voted https://t.co/Alu4ZzIqqr... 22 hours ago

MandyMooreTime

Mandy Moore Time Liberal celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Tracee Ellis Roth flaunt their Super Tuesday stickers to show - The S… https://t.co/sdjWKE4DP6 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.