>> it's tax tuesday, and we'll be airing a series with our good friend, thomas to help you get ready for uncle sam day, and welcome back.

We're six weeks away from the tax filing lead line, and some of them have already done the work and are waiting at their mailboxes with bated breath.

>> of course they are, and my next question, why didn't they do a direct deposit?

>> good question, and that's an option?

>> it is, and you can get your refund in two or three weeks if you select direct deposit and electronic filing of the return.

>> otherwise they're waiting.

>> 6-8 weeks generally for your refund.

>> why is south carolina wanting to confirm certain people's identity?

>> essentially to make sure that the right people are getting the right refunds.

So identity theft as we know is a big problem.

South carolina actually was in the top then states for identity theft according to a recent report.

And what south carolina is start doing is is it people to verify their identities, they will send a letter, and that many ask them to go to the website and register on my doorway.

One o, just like the department of revenue.

Register on that.

And then you have to answer some questions to verify your identity.

I think what they're going to do is get a soft credit poll, get stuff off of your credit report.

Who did you have a mortgage with, or what address is not your address?

>> just to pull your credit report.

>> exactly, and they want to verify who you are before they issue you a refund, so somebody else doesn't claim one for you, and you don't find yourself not having your refund, or being on the hook to pay that back if they file something under your tax i.d.

Number, your social security number.

>> it's for everybody's protection, and don't feel bothered by it.

>> the department of revenue has your best interest in mind on this.

-- >> on this, but when you owe something, cough it up.

Let's talk about claimed earned child tax credit.

>> if you use that or the additional child tax credit, they provide refunds even if you didn't pay anything in.

And sometimes the irs might want to look at that.

And it's federal and not state.

Sometimes those refunds can get delayed a little bit because the irs wants to make sure that you are the one eligible to claim that child.

And they gave you that credit.

>> what are the standards?

>> you have to be the one who is eligible to claim the child.

In other words, you're the biological parents or legal tuesday, or they're living with you.

>> primary custody.

>> yes, and say you have two parents that are unmarried and you have one parent that claims the deduction, but then another parent that claims the child tax credit, and the parent that claimed the child tax credit is who the parent lives w.

But the other is the one that claimed the deduction, and they want to make sure that everything is correct.

>> i see.

>> so they're delaying certain refunds for people who claim those.

If you child in january, it was probably middles february before you saw the refund with the credits.

>> we just have a few seconds left.

But if you didn't report subsidies through the purchase through healthcare.gov.

>> if you bought your assurance through handgun.com, they sent the form to your last known address, and you have to report that on the tax return.

There's a form, and if that's not included, it will hold up your refund.

>> this is basically obamacare.

And quickly, the state owned assets.

South carolina can send your refund to pay off old debts, through government agencies, sometimes hospitals, and if you're due a refund, they can take that and send it to whoever you owe money to, and they always send a letter when they do that.

>> so make sure that you check your mailbox with those too.

Thank you so much.

That was part one of a four--part series, and the next time we meet, we'll be talking about other things, including retirement.

>> we have retirement coming up.

>>