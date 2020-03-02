Groundbreaking ceremony planned for new affordable housing community 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:18s - Published Groundbreaking ceremony planned for new affordable housing community More than 50,000 households in Lee County are considered severely cost burdened, and currently spend at least half of their income on housing.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Apple launches $150 million affordable housing loan fund and seeks projects to support Apple rolled out the first new initiative in its $2.5 billion pledge to address the Bay Area’s...

bizjournals - Published 3 days ago



Split verdict from voters on 2 ballot issues with business implications A new transfer tax on property sales in San Jose appears to have won voter approval, the latest...

bizjournals - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this