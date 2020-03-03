Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Resigns Following Series of Controversies

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Resigns Following Series of Controversies

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Resigns Following Series of Controversies

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Resigns Following Series of Controversies

The ‘Hardball’ host announced his departure Monday night, effective immediately.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

MSNBC Host Chris Matthews Is Retiring, Leaving 'Hardball' Immediately

Chris Matthews, the longtime host of the MSNBC series Hardball, has announced that he is retiring...
Just Jared - Published

Chris Matthews resigns: Veteran Hardball anchor steps down after on-air gaffes

Veteran news anchor Chris Matthews has announced he is stepping down from the MSNBC show Hardball...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

anasupporttrump

Ana Schmid RT @magafornia2020: #Breaking_News #ChrisMatthews resigns from @MSNBC! Amazing! 🇺🇸 #MAGA https://t.co/nEKDa7JBg6 6 minutes ago

lsfletcher66

Oh Suzannah RT @RealJamesWoods: When the liberals eat their own like a python swallowing a rat, I get “a thrill up my leg.” #MeTooFodder #ByeByeLiberal… 13 minutes ago

Cyn7507

Cindy Denton RT @brianstelter: "An MSNBC spokesman said on Monday that a rotating series of hosts would fill Mr. Matthews’s time slot until a permanent… 1 hour ago

Janicedeshield1

Jan DeShields RT @Stand4TruthNow: Looks like Chris Matthews only resigned because he knew he was going to be fired. No surprise with all of the lies he t… 2 hours ago

Cincinnati__Kid

Ohio Chief RT @freebirdcm7: OMG...finally... https://t.co/AAqzQt8DhL 4 hours ago

vincent_downing

Vincent Downing Chris Matthews Out at MSNBC https://t.co/mF3pAPpsrf 4 hours ago

Jackhunt

Jack hunt RT @realDavidBrink: His program should have been rebranded as Odd Ball. It should have ended years ago. #MAGA https://t.co/osIJLKb6lf 5 hours ago

OldGeek64

Brian RT @Electra661: Hmm, will he be a part of the news cycle himself soon?This is rather abrupt isn’t it? 🤨🤔👉Chris Matthews abruptly resigns fr… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.