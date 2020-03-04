This Is What Shipwrecked Cars Look Like 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:58s - Published This Is What Shipwrecked Cars Look Like A disaster meant these brand new cars ended up under the sea. On 8 September 2019, 200-metre-long car carrier MV Golden Ray capsized within Georgia's Port of Brunswick Harbour in America. The vessel was carrying vehicles thought to include Kia cars manufactured in Mexico. They were for delivery to the middle east. A cargo assessment using lidar laser technology show some eerily floating above the deck. The vessel will be cut into eight sections and then removed for disposal.

