Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > After playing Superman, Henry Cavill could join the MCU... As Wolverine!

After playing Superman, Henry Cavill could join the MCU... As Wolverine!

Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
After playing Superman, Henry Cavill could join the MCU... As Wolverine!After playing Superman, Henry Cavill could join the MCU... As Wolverine!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Henry Cavill to play Wolverine in MCU?


Indian Express - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

nolandean27

Nolan Dean 🌈 (he/they/them) I like Henry Cavill, but he’s a terrible choice for Wolverine. Why would you wanna cast someone who’s like Hugh Jac… https://t.co/IkCyXAOrIt 5 days ago

BaerganGaming

Baergan @TurbulentGamer This man said FUCK DC lol they’re slow as all***releasing any films and meanwhile wasting this g… https://t.co/FhhwguQW03 5 days ago

jawnofthejedi

Jawn of the Jedi There is no way Henry Cavill is playing Wolverine after playing Superman. No way. Screw it, I've changed my mind.… https://t.co/PIspvJu6AI 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.