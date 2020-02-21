Global  

World Championship Cheese Contest Begins In Wisconsin

World Championship Cheese Contest Begins In Wisconsin

World Championship Cheese Contest Begins In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is known for its cheese and its cheeseheads, but today 132 classes of dairy products are judged at the World Championship Cheese Contest (2:24).

Recent related news from verified sources

Swiss gruyere named best in world cheese competition

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A gruyere from Switzerland has been named the world's best cheese, chosen from...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Hard cheese for the runner-up as Swiss gruyere takes world title

A gruyere from Switzerland has been named the world’s best cheese, chosen from a record number of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Triteflower2020

Jo RT @WICheeseMakers: AND THE 2020 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP CHEESE CONTEST WINNER IS... https://t.co/jPdWJeVYbD 3 minutes ago

SeeYouDoigy

Glenn 🏳️‍🌈 RT @PA: A gruyere from Switzerland has been named the world’s best cheese, chosen from a record number of entrants from 26 nations in the W… 8 minutes ago

PA

PA Media A gruyere from Switzerland has been named the world’s best cheese, chosen from a record number of entrants from 26… https://t.co/HA4otilB4n 15 minutes ago

wash_stories

Washington stories What is the best cheese in the world? This Swiss gruyere reigns supreme. via @usatoday https://t.co/ofb76IGT9t 27 minutes ago

nef305

nef🎲 RT @KAMRLocal4News: A gruyere from Switzerland has been named the world’s best cheese, chosen from a record number of entrants from 26 nati… 44 minutes ago

BadgerBiotech

MS in Biotechnology #Cheese & #Biotechnology? You betcha! Congratulations, Quality Assurance lead Amanda Hibbard (Class 2010 M.S. in Bi… https://t.co/yQJv4N6bbu 56 minutes ago

swissbusiness

swissbusiness Gruyere from Switzerland wins World Championship Cheese Contest - WQOW TV News 18 https://t.co/W3qBZcnoju 58 minutes ago

KAMRLocal4News

KAMR Local 4 News A gruyere from Switzerland has been named the world’s best cheese, chosen from a record number of entrants from 26… https://t.co/qS7UE1G6VO 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The World Champion Cheese Contest has the best cheese on Earth [Video]The World Champion Cheese Contest has the best cheese on Earth

Calling all cheese lovers! The World Champion Cheese Contest is in full swing! 🧀🧐

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:53Published

MKE creamery prepares for cheese championships [Video]MKE creamery prepares for cheese championships

A Milwaukee creamery is hoping to win big at the World Championship Cheese Contest that will happen March 3 to March 5 in Madison.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:17Published

