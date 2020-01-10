Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > KKK-Affiliated Group Tries to Hold Another Rally in Dayton, Ohio Weeks Before Election Day

KKK-Affiliated Group Tries to Hold Another Rally in Dayton, Ohio Weeks Before Election Day

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
KKK-Affiliated Group Tries to Hold Another Rally in Dayton, Ohio Weeks Before Election Day

KKK-Affiliated Group Tries to Hold Another Rally in Dayton, Ohio Weeks Before Election Day

A Ku Klux Klan-affiliated group is trying to hold another rally in Ohio, and this time it’s weeks closer to the 2020 election.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters interrupt Trump rally in Ohio [Video]Protesters interrupt Trump rally in Ohio

U.S. President Donald Trump kicked off the election year with a rally in Toledo on Thursday (January 9) where he was cheered on by thousands of supporters. But a small group of protesters took the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.