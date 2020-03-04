'Old dog' Rooney will want to prove a point against United says Solskjaer

SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (MARCH 4, 2020) (MUTV - NO RESALES.) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, SAYING: "Well he's (Wayne Rooney) been a fantastic player for Man United and he played it for so long, he's the club top-scorer.

He's won so many trophies.

For me, I don't think the fans underrate him.

I think everyone really, really appreciates what he did for us.

And he's still very welcome, he's still around the place.

He comes to Old Trafford so, he'll get a good reception from our away fans in that game.

Definitely." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, SAYING: "He (Wayne Rooney) gave absolutely everything for this club and what he's done and we all appreciate that.

But, any goal he scores against us will be chalked off his goal tally, so you don't want to score too many of them." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, SAYING: "Of course this game, Wayne (Rooney) will show what he can do and he wants to prove there's still a fight in an old dog.

So, we've got to be on our toes.

Don't give him any space in and around the box or in midfield, because he, at the latter end when he played midfield, you can see he's got 'Scholesy'-like (former midfielder Paul Scholes) passing range." STORY: Derby County midfielder Wayne Rooney will want to prove there is still some fight left in him when they host his former club Manchester United on Thursday (March 5) in the fifth round of the FA Cup, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Wednesday (March 4).

Rooney spent 13 seasons at United as a forward, finishing his career at Old Trafford in 2017 as the club's top scorer with 253 goals and winning 16 trophies in all, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

The 34-year-old joined second-tier side Derby this season after a stint with MLS side DC United and he has been influential in his new role as a midfielder, with four goals and two assists in 14 appearances across all competitions.