Florida Girl Gets Bionic R2-D2 Arm, Call From 'Luke Skywalker' 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:40s - Published Florida Girl Gets Bionic R2-D2 Arm, Call From 'Luke Skywalker' A 11-year-old Florida girl who was born with a nub on the end of her left arm and no fingers on her right hand is now sporting an R2-D2 bionic arm thanks to a little help from Star Wars' Luke Skywalker. Katie Johnston reports. 0

11-year-old amputee gets Stars Wars bionic arm



An 11-year-old Star Wars fan and amputee has received an R2-D2 bionic limb and a phone call from Luke Skywalker himself. Bella Tadlock, from Tallahassee, Florida, in the US, raised almost 14,000.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 2 weeks ago