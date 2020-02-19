Global  

Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard Breakup

Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard Breakup'Love Island' stars met on the ITV2 dating show.
Love Island’s Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard split up

Maura Higgins has announced that she has split up with boyfriend and former fellow Love Island...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldWales OnlineIndependent



goss_ie

Goss.ie Curtis Pritchard reveals ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins brought out his "wild side" https://t.co/V4zQ3DwJYs https://t.co/tiqhxQaWS6 27 minutes ago

TheCarterFilez

TheCarterFilez RT @joecurley17: @CurtisPritchard Is this how gentlemen act. Video of Curtis Drunk at work. @MauraHiggins had to put up with such bad behav… 5 hours ago

goss_ie

Goss.ie Curtis Pritchard reveals ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins brought out his "wild side" https://t.co/V4zQ3DwJYs https://t.co/Khr7gvjkXi 6 hours ago

joecurley17

joecurley @CurtisPritchard Is this how gentlemen act. Video of Curtis Drunk at work. @MauraHiggins had to put up with such ba… https://t.co/IqECZDbIZk 10 hours ago

usadailyexpres

usa daily express Curtis Pritchard girlfriend: Is this the reason Love Island star split from Maura Higgins? https://t.co/rqr05pfua2 https://t.co/mIx3QIoJlS 1 day ago

carolindanielle

Sarah RT @Metro_Ents: Maura and her #DancingOnIce co-stars sung along to Lady Gaga songs https://t.co/qXzmlwVIW4 1 day ago

Metro_Ents

Metro Entertainment Maura and her #DancingOnIce co-stars sung along to Lady Gaga songs https://t.co/qXzmlwVIW4 1 day ago

ShootersykEku

Shootersyk"DamyEku" Maura Higgins laughs off Curtis Pritchard split by singing Lady Gaga songs https://t.co/gFaqo7rvVq via @MetroUK 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard split [Video]Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard split

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard split The former 'Love Island' stars met on the ITV2 dating show just eight months ago, but they've now called time on their romance, with Maura confirming the news..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:02Published

Curtis Pritchard believes Maura Higgins should have stayed on Dancing on Ice [Video]Curtis Pritchard believes Maura Higgins should have stayed on Dancing on Ice

Curtis Pritchard believes that Maura Higgins was unfairly eliminated from 'Dancing on Ice' after losing a skate-off to Libby Clegg.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:04Published

