Amy Winehouse honoured on Music Walk of Fame

Amy Winehouse honoured on Music Walk of Fame

Amy Winehouse honoured on Music Walk of Fame

Amy Winehouse has become the latest artist to be honoured on the Music Walk of Fame in Camden, London.
Amy Winehouse honoured on Camden’s Music Walk Of Fame

Amy Winehouse’s family watched as a stone bearing her name was unveiled on Camden’s Music Walk Of...
Amy Winehouse has been honoured with a stone on the Camden Walk Of Fame. The singer-songwriter was inducted by her parents Janice and Mitch Winehouse.

Amy Winehouse has been honoured with a stone on the Camden Walk Of Fame. The singer-songwriter was inducted by her parents Janice and Mitch Winehouse.

Amy Winehouse to be honoured on Music Walk of Fame

Amy Winehouse is to be honoured with a stone on the Music Walk of Fame next week with a special ceremony in Camden.

