Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mysterious ‘Cotton Candy’ Planets May Actually Just Have Rings

Mysterious ‘Cotton Candy’ Planets May Actually Just Have Rings

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Mysterious ‘Cotton Candy’ Planets May Actually Just Have Rings

Mysterious ‘Cotton Candy’ Planets May Actually Just Have Rings

Super-puff planets with extremely low density are unlike anything in our solar system, and things just got weirder.

Scientists suggest some of them may not be airy after all.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cmsnice_com

CMSnice What if mysterious 'cotton candy' planets actually sport rings? - https://t.co/iezM9hAK4J 27 minutes ago

carnegiescience

Carnegie Science RT @JaanaPrada: What if mysterious “cotton candy” planets actually sport rings? via @carnegiescience #space https://t.co/I8h4N1hJ7V 2 hours ago

JaanaPrada

Jaana Prada 👻 What if mysterious “cotton candy” planets actually sport rings? via @carnegiescience #space https://t.co/I8h4N1hJ7V 2 hours ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet w/ Coronavirus News 24/7 Mysterious 'Cotton Candy' Super-Puff Planets May Sport Rings Like Saturn: SciTechDaily https://t.co/8IfctNVZ7n MOR… https://t.co/PNCSMPDu4a 16 hours ago

nanotrac

NanoTrac Technologies RT @nanotrac: SciTechDaily Mysterious ‘Cotton Candy’ Super-Puff Planets May Sport Rings Like Saturn: Some of the extremely low-density, “co… 1 day ago

rosmary1741

✲ ℛ𝑜𝑠𝑖𝑒 ✲ RT @talius: What if mysterious ' #Cotton #Candy' Planets actually sport #Rings? Some of the extremely low-density, "cotton candy like" #ex… 1 day ago

steamdaily1

STEAMDAILY- Rekindle Your Curiosity A new study suggests that some of the remarkably low-density “cotton candy-like ” exoplanets called super-puffs may… https://t.co/V5t9AIbDnN 1 day ago

qualityisarul3

Absurd RT @physorg_com: What if mysterious 'cotton candy' #planets actually sport rings? @AAS_Publishing https://t.co/VRt7idpwWf 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.