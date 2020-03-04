Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Virginia Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBTQ Minors

Virginia Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBTQ Minors

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Virginia Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBTQ Minors

Virginia Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBTQ Minors

The ban for minors had been blocked by Republican-controlled chambers, but Virginia Democrats took control of both the House and Senate this year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Virginia bans conversion therapy for minors

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is outlawing the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ...
Seattle Times - Published

Virginia bans conversion therapy for minors

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is outlawing the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ...
SeattlePI.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SBTS

Southern Seminary Moral Coercion in a Moral Convulsion: Virginia Bans So-Called Conversion Therapy @albertmohler #TheBriefing https://t.co/ktw0IGIn5d 2 hours ago

gospotainmenttv

Gospotainment TV Virginia bans conversion therapy for children https://t.co/kjRHcVV4cE 2 hours ago

Doktafraze

OLogun Paul. A. Virginia bans conversion therapy for children https://t.co/A3DhHd7XpH 2 hours ago

Lollypat0974

Lois Smith RT @CNNPolitics: Virginia governor signs a bill banning conversion therapy for minors into law https://t.co/XlLE6OwylW https://t.co/OEnTIDG… 16 hours ago

frangis45

frangis RT @CNN: Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia has signed into law a bill banning "conversion therapy" for minors. The widely discredit… 16 hours ago

DARKDEXX

DARKDEXX RT @TheRogueRocket: Virginia Becomes First Southern State to Ban Conversion Therapy For Minors https://t.co/EqvHLz8Jn1 1 day ago

JWright99

Jwoww Governor @RalphNortham signed historic bill making #Virginia the twentieth state to protect #LGBTQ minors from… https://t.co/Nx1b74aLPC 1 day ago

creed_wayne

Cape Charles Mirror Virginia Bans conversion therapy for LGBTQ children https://t.co/3ogejIFRs7 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Anti-'conversion therapy' bills could save lives, but they have a big loophole [Video]Anti-'conversion therapy' bills could save lives, but they have a big loophole

"Conversion therapy," the scientifically discredited practice of delivering religiously-motivated counseling meant to “convert” gay people to heterosexuality, is illegal in 19 states, widely..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:16Published

County Council Bans Conversion Therapy [Video]County Council Bans Conversion Therapy

Allegheny County Council voted unanimously to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors within the county, KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.