Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jumanji: The Next Level - Ruby Roundhouse

Jumanji: The Next Level - Ruby Roundhouse

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 03:34s - Published < > Embed
Jumanji: The Next Level - Ruby Roundhouse

Jumanji: The Next Level - Ruby Roundhouse

Check out the official "Ruby Roundhouse" trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover!

Release Date: Out Now on Digital - Out March 17, 2020 on Blu-ray Jumanji: The Next Level is an action-adventure comedy movie directed by Jake Kasdan and written by Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

It is a direct sequel to the 2017 film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the fourth installment of the Jumanji franchise.

The film stars the returning Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas alongside newcomers Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jill95212827

Jill RT @jumanjimovie: Finally, the movie we all want and deserve...here's the world premiere of Ruby Roundhouse: Killer Of Men! #Jumanji: The… 3 hours ago

ragscaziawesome

ambivert RT @anoryxic: Remember when Karen Gillan’s Ruby Roundhound from Jumanji: The Next Level said, “I have a boyfriend :)” 3 hours ago

anoryxic

abraham Remember when Karen Gillan’s Ruby Roundhound from Jumanji: The Next Level said, “I have a boyfriend :)” 5 hours ago

trailer_land

Trailerland "RUBY ROUNDHOUSE: KILLER OF MEN OFFICIAL TRAILER - (JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL Now on Digital!" has been published by… https://t.co/fjVibJ4osl 16 hours ago

SonyPicsHomeEnt

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Finally, the movie we all want and deserve...here's the world premiere of Ruby Roundhouse: Killer Of Men! #Jumanji… https://t.co/1QjsHb3mJt 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie - RUBY ROUNDHOUSE KILLER OF MEN OFFICIAL TRAILER [Video]JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie - RUBY ROUNDHOUSE KILLER OF MEN OFFICIAL TRAILER

JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie - RUBY ROUNDHOUSE KILLER OF MEN OFFICIAL TRAILER In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.