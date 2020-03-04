Jumanji: The Next Level - Ruby Roundhouse

Check out the official "Ruby Roundhouse" trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover!

Release Date: Out Now on Digital - Out March 17, 2020 on Blu-ray Jumanji: The Next Level is an action-adventure comedy movie directed by Jake Kasdan and written by Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

It is a direct sequel to the 2017 film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the fourth installment of the Jumanji franchise.

The film stars the returning Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas alongside newcomers Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover.