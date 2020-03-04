Global  

Jurgen Klopp: Football managers should not talk about coronavirus

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp launches a tirade after being asked whether he is worried about the latest coronavirus outbreak.

The current Premier League leaders could see matches rescheduled if the disease becomes an epidemic in the UK.

Football matches in Italy and Switzerland have already been postponed following the major outbreak of Covid-19 in northern Italy.
