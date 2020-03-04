Global  

U.S. airstrike hits Taliban, days after deal

U.S. airstrike hits Taliban, days after deal

U.S. airstrike hits Taliban, days after deal

The United States on Wednesday (March 4) carried out its first air strike on Taliban fighters in Afghanistan since the two sides signed a troop-withdrawal agreement on Saturday.

Olivia Chan reports
US targets Taliban forces in first strike since peace deal

The US military says it has conducted an air strike against Taliban forces in southern Afghanistan,...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera•Seattle Times



'A ceasefire never lasts': Idlib bombing resumes after brief lull [Video]'A ceasefire never lasts': Idlib bombing resumes after brief lull

Syria's last rebel bastion struck days after ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey takes effect, activists say.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published

