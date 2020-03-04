Ben Affleck was left emotional by a small act of kindness by Adam Driver as it made him a "hero" with his eight-year-old son Samuel.

Ben Affleck held back tears as he explained how Adam Driver stepped in to save his son’s birthday...

Ben Affleck is speaking out about a wonderful gesture from Adam Driver! The Triple Frontier actor...

Daily Entertainment News Ben Affleck left emotional after kind gesture from Adam Driver - Ben Affleck was left emotional by a small act of k… https://t.co/Rlew2sDjAk 6 days ago