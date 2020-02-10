Global  

Alanis Morissette wouldn't be able to tour without her kids The mother-of-three - who is married to rapper Mario Treadway - has revealed that her brood had to join her on the 'Jagged Little Pill' 25th anniversary world tour, because it's impossible for her to be away from them for long periods.

The 'All I Really Want' hitmaker described their touring family lifestyle as a "nomadic circus" and insisted her kids are "really happy" to be with their mother on the road.

Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning', she said:
Alanis Morissette's debut album Jagged Little Pill is 25 years old

It's 25 years since Alanis Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill made her a household name - and to...
BBC News - Published


