JBL announced for WWE Hall of Fame

JBL announced for WWE Hall of Fame

JBL announced for WWE Hall of Fame

JBL announced for WWE Hall of Fame John 'Bradshaw' Layfield - who won the WWE, Intercontinental, United States, European, Hardcore and Tag Team titles before his retirement in 2009 - has been confirmed for this year's class, and he will be honoured over 'WrestleMania' week in Tampa next month.

On WWE.com, the company announced: Bradshaw will be recognised at the prestigious Hall of Fame ceremony on April 2 alongside the Bella Twins, wrestler-turned-Hollywood star Batista and legendary nWo members Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman.
