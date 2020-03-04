Global  

How to Tell If Your Cat Is Smart An estimated 600 million cats live in households worldwide.

Here's how to tell if your feline friend is an intelligent critter.

Your cat has a sense of object permanence, the notion that objects do not disappear out of existence when they disappear from view.

Your cat has an internal clock or set times for eating, play and rest.

Your cat follows commands and waits patiently for food.

Your cat picks up on your emotional cues, such as fear or sadness.

Hidden treats are no match for smart cats, who quickly uncover and devour them.
