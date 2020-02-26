Facebook Giving Free Ad Space to the World Health Organization

Facebook Giving Free Ad Space to the World Health Organization According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the ads will be used to provide information on the coronavirus.

Users will receive up-to-date information on the disease when they do a search on the platform.

The information itself will come directly from WHO and other health organizations, who Zuckerberg says will receive millions of dollars worth of ad credits.

The Facebook CEO added in a post that the platform will get rid of fake information about the virus.

Mark Zuckerberg, via Facebook post The move comes after Facebook said it would not hold May's F8 developer conference over coronavirus concerns.

According to the CDC, there are now over 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S.