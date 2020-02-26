Facebook Giving Free Ad Space to the World Health Organization
Facebook Giving Free Ad Space to
the World Health Organization According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the ads will be
used to provide information on the coronavirus.
Users will receive
up-to-date information
on the disease when they
do a search on the platform.
The information itself will come directly from WHO and other health organizations, who Zuckerberg says will receive
millions of dollars worth of ad credits.
The Facebook CEO added in a post that the platform will get rid of fake information about the virus.
Mark Zuckerberg,
via Facebook post The move comes after Facebook
said it would not hold May's F8 developer conference
over coronavirus concerns.
According to the CDC, there
are now over 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S.