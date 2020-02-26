Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Facebook Giving Free Ad Space to the World Health Organization

Facebook Giving Free Ad Space to the World Health Organization

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Facebook Giving Free Ad Space to the World Health Organization

Facebook Giving Free Ad Space to the World Health Organization

Facebook Giving Free Ad Space to the World Health Organization According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the ads will be used to provide information on the coronavirus.

Users will receive up-to-date information on the disease when they do a search on the platform.

The information itself will come directly from WHO and other health organizations, who Zuckerberg says will receive millions of dollars worth of ad credits.

The Facebook CEO added in a post that the platform will get rid of fake information about the virus.

Mark Zuckerberg, via Facebook post The move comes after Facebook said it would not hold May's F8 developer conference over coronavirus concerns.

According to the CDC, there are now over 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook is giving free ads to the World Health Organization to fight COVID-19 misinformation

Facebook is giving free ads to the World Health Organization to fight COVID-19 misinformationFacebook is providing the World Health Organization (WHO) with free ad space in response to COVID-19,...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •Reutersgeek.com


Facebook to give free ads to the WHO, take down coronavirus ‘conspiracy theories’

Facebook has said it will give the World Health Organization free advertising for its COVID-19...
SBS - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsr_IN

NewsR Facebook Giving Free Ad Space to the World Health Organization: https://t.co/1gxuJENyhQ #CoronaVirusSA 17 hours ago

Mohamadlapai

M.Halilu RT @iyaboawokoya: @EiENigeria For your attention: Facebook is giving WHO free advert space to combat misinformation about coronavirus. The… 1 day ago

pascal290710

十一 十一十一 RT @jchatterleyCNN: Managing misinformation? Facebook giving the @WHO free advertising space on #Coronavirus. @Hadas_Gold has the details o… 1 day ago

launchticker

LAUNCH Ticker Facebook is giving the World Health Organization and others free ad space to address the coronavirus outbreak - https://t.co/LdXuvTK9bT 1 day ago

iyaboawokoya

Arinola I. Awokoya @EiENigeria For your attention: Facebook is giving WHO free advert space to combat misinformation about coronaviru… https://t.co/56opDK2Y7N 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook Offers WHO Free Ad Space to Combat Coronavirus Misinformation [Video]Facebook Offers WHO Free Ad Space to Combat Coronavirus Misinformation

Facebook is offering free ads to the World Health Organization in an effort to control the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus. Users who search for posts about the virus will see a..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published

Government approves £35m to support WHO in tackling Covid-19 [Video]Government approves £35m to support WHO in tackling Covid-19

The International Development Secretary says she has approved £35 million to support the work of the World Health Organization (WHO) in tackling the spread of the coronavirus. Speaking after a Cobra..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.