Women on Wall St: Meet the First Woman To Be President of an Exchange 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:53s - Published Women on Wall St: Meet the First Woman To Be President of an Exchange Meet Rosemary McFadden, the first woman to be president of a stock or futures exchange.

