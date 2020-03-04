Global  

Google Makes Hangout Meet Features Free Amid Coronavirus

Google is making it easier for people to work remotely, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

They are making its premium paid feature in its Hangouts Meet free until July 1.

Those features include virtual meetings with up to 250 people and livestreaming for up to 100,000 viewers.

