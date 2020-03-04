Driving Motorcycles Through Floodwater

Occurred on February 16, 2020 / Wensley, UK Info from Licensor: I filmed this video on the A684 in Wensley (Wensley is a small village in the Richmondshire district of North Yorkshire) on the 16th Feb 2020.

In this video 2 motorcycles are riding through flood water.

It was crazy to see the reactions of other people when this video was filmed.

They were like "that's one way to clean a bike!" It was funny!

The floodwater has now drained away!