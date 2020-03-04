Global  

'Volcano Live!' With Nik Wallenda

'Volcano Live!' With Nik WallendaTonight @ 8PM, right here on ABC
Nik Wallenda Survived ‘Volcano Live’ But ABC Didn’t in Ratings Disaster

Nik Wallenda Survived ‘Volcano Live’ But ABC Didn’t in Ratings DisasterTragedy averted, but not without a casualty. Nik Wallenda successfully traversed the 1,800-foot-long...
The Wrap - Published

Erendira Wallenda Wiki: Facts About Nik Wallenda’s Aerial Ballerina Wife

Nik and Erendira Wallenda are undoubtedly a royal couple of death-defying daredevilry. The King of...
Earn The Necklace - Published


YajairaYayiB

Yajaira Vanessa RT @lindalab: 30 minute walk across an active volcano. NIK WALLENDA BECOMES THE FIRST PERSON TO WALK A HIGHWIRE OVER AN ACTIVE VOLCANO ON… 46 minutes ago

grp273

grp27 @brneydash1987 @JoeRiley0311KAG Nik Wallenda didn't give a***about CO. 2 gas...It put a ton of money in his pock… https://t.co/6PxECa4Ecz 5 hours ago

DanielBennettNY

Daniel Bennett As if this stunt is perfectly safe with a few extra ropes. Viewers call out Wallenda for "lack of safety precaution… https://t.co/CqLSGSJAzI 8 hours ago

scenestertv

scenester.tv NIK WALLENDA BECOMES THE FIRST PERSON TO WALK A HIGHWIRE OVER AN ACTIVE VOLCANO ON “VOLCANO LIVE! WITH NIK WALLENDA” https://t.co/gU56ZGC2eg 8 hours ago

PIUpdate

Programming Insider RT @SonOfTheBronx: 📺📈 Wednesday #TVRatings: Modest Returns for ‘Volcano Live with #NikWallenda’ on ABC https://t.co/ohHWArsOyu 9 hours ago

SonOfTheBronx

Douglas Pucci 📺📈 Wednesday #TVRatings: Modest Returns for ‘Volcano Live with #NikWallenda’ on ABC https://t.co/ohHWArsOyu 9 hours ago

iamadonkee

Tom P Did anyone watch the Volcano live with Nick Wallenda and secretly wished he fell in. 🙋🏼‍♂️. I admit I was. I’m glad… https://t.co/n1qLqEflWX 9 hours ago

hawaii_isla808

hawaii isla 808 Last Night: "Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda" crosses active volcano success in Nicaragua. anyone noticed Jesus ba… https://t.co/wKYHYxyQHM 9 hours ago


Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks tightrope over an active volcano in Nicaragua [Video]Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks tightrope over an active volcano in Nicaragua

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 00:37Published

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda crosses active volcano [Video]Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda crosses active volcano

High wire walker Nik Wallenda crossed an active volcano in Nicaragua on Wednesday, completing the trek 1,800 feet over glowing lava.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:35Published

