Jason Statham Pulls out of 'The Man From Toronto' Statham was set to play the "world's deadliest assassin" in the upcoming movie.

Kevin Hart will be portraying a character named Teddy.

The project would have seen the two actors reunited on screen.

They briefly shared scenes in the 'Fast & Furious' spin-off, 'Hobbs & Shaw.'

Deadline is reporting that Statham has dropped out of the film because of "creative issues." Statham wanted it to be an R-rated story, but studio executives were aiming for a PG-13 classification to attract a bigger audience to the cinema.

The film is slated to go into production in six weeks.