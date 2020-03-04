Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Jason Statham Pulls out of 'The Man From Toronto' Statham was set to play the "world's deadliest assassin" in the upcoming movie.

Kevin Hart will be portraying a character named Teddy.

The project would have seen the two actors reunited on screen.

They briefly shared scenes in the 'Fast & Furious' spin-off, 'Hobbs & Shaw.'

Deadline is reporting that Statham has dropped out of the film because of "creative issues." Statham wanted it to be an R-rated story, but studio executives were aiming for a PG-13 classification to attract a bigger audience to the cinema.

The film is slated to go into production in six weeks.
