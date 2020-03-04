Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Usher donation

Usher donation

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Usher donation

Usher donation

Chattanooga native Usher donates funds for arts in Hamilton County Schools.

See his announcement.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Usher donation

Announcement for hamilton county students invovled in the arts.

Usher's community education fund and the little kids rock program have partnered to provide music educators and their students with musical instruments.

Keyboards, guitars, drumsets and more will be implemented into class rooms for students to better embrace the world of music.

Several teachers, principals and other educators were in attendance.

There was a student band and choir performance along with a special tribute by usher himself.

I just fell in my passion in music and entertainment nin school in dalewood chattanooga tennessee.

So i'm really proud toi not only support but also give the kids the tools that they need in hamilton county.

I'm really excited about it and i think it's going to also enhance the general music programs and not just at the high school level but elementary and middle school as well.

More musical tools will be provided to hamilton county students in the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

moonshinepjm

(*❛‿❛)⁷ RT @liefilter: jimin dance jimin darling jimin devotion jimin donation jimin duckling jimin duck jimin elegant jimin easygoing jimin effect… 2 days ago

jeonbeams

sab ⁷ jimin dance jimin darling jimin devotion jimin donation jimin duckling jimin duck jimin elegant jimin easygoing jim… https://t.co/dYJJI36nXn 2 days ago

liefilter

🩳 jimin dance jimin darling jimin devotion jimin donation jimin duckling jimin duck jimin elegant jimin easygoing jim… https://t.co/gK0vxk1c9L 2 days ago

dtb_uganda

DTB Uganda Uganda needs 400,000 units of blood every year and the target is to collect 1,200 units daily. Today in a blood d… https://t.co/L8lJEhG17K 3 days ago

gangincmemphis

Uncle Joe RT @hamcoschools: This week @Usher's Nancy Lackey Community Education Fund & Little Kids Rock announced a partnership to launch music educa… 3 days ago

hamcoschools

Hamilton County Schools This week @Usher's Nancy Lackey Community Education Fund & Little Kids Rock announced a partnership to launch music… https://t.co/X9maFrbkoz 3 days ago

SHaynes7926

Shannon ⚖️🐶📚🔍📷🌊 @Usher the music initiative and instrument donation in Chattanooga is awesome! Thank you so much for giving to the… https://t.co/GhTIECeXTV 5 days ago

rhcm123

Robert Marchini RT @JoshNBCNews: “If you’re ready to defeat Donald Trump and usher in the era that must come next, please consider making a donation to Joe… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.