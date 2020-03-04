Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Newly Unveiled Allianz Field Foods Include Juicy Lucy Sausage, Swedish Meatball Subs

Newly Unveiled Allianz Field Foods Include Juicy Lucy Sausage, Swedish Meatball Subs

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Newly Unveiled Allianz Field Foods Include Juicy Lucy Sausage, Swedish Meatball Subs

Newly Unveiled Allianz Field Foods Include Juicy Lucy Sausage, Swedish Meatball Subs

Those with a taste for all things Minnesotan will find much to nosh at Allianz Field for the Minnestoa United FC's 2020 season.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pblefty3

pat barrett RT @WCCO: Allianz Field's newly unveiled foods for Loons' 2020 season focuses strongly on Minnesota cuisine: Juicy Lucy Sausage, Brasa Burr… 2 days ago

WCCO

WCCO - CBS Minnesota Allianz Field's newly unveiled foods for Loons' 2020 season focuses strongly on Minnesota cuisine: Juicy Lucy Sausa… https://t.co/flhdP5coLy 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.