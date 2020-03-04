Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > DOJ: Defense Department Linguist Charged With Espionage

DOJ: Defense Department Linguist Charged With Espionage

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
DOJ: Defense Department Linguist Charged With Espionage

DOJ: Defense Department Linguist Charged With Espionage

The US Department of Justice reported on Wednesday that a linguist with the Department of Defense has been charged with espionage.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GuardCanada

OnGuardForCanada RT @3TW_3470: Recent example of spying by Islamic infiltrators. It's been going on for a while. https://t.co/b0kFZSBFqi https://t.co/YR9y… 2 minutes ago

superkela657

Kelster RT @USAO_DC: DEFENSE DEPARTMENT LINGUIST CHARGED WITH ESPIONAGE https://t.co/fxvaTNDd4k 6 minutes ago

Red_Baron63

Red Baron RT @AnonCassi: #Justice DC Defense Department Linguist Charged With Espionage Conspiracy 🔥[alleged] Delivering Defense Information to Aid… 6 minutes ago

ressiger1111

Sharon Resseger RT @TheJusticeDept: Defense Department Linguist Charged with Espionage https://t.co/xq0R2Wb7dt 8 minutes ago

Johnkim05416420

John kim🇺🇸🌍 RT @prayingmedic: Defense Department Employee Arrested For Allegedly Helping Hizbollah While U.S. Embassy In Iraq Was Stormed. https://t.co… 14 minutes ago

tinkontink

🧚🏽‍♀️”TheRealMommaTink🧚🏽‍♀️ RT @NatashaBertrand: An American linguist working for DoD in Iraq has been charged with espionage after allegedly passing the names of huma… 23 minutes ago

SinsTalisman

SinsTalisman RT @FreeBeacon: Defense Department Linguist Charged With Passing Highly Classified Intel to Hezbollah Operative, via @Kredo0 https://t.co/t… 25 minutes ago

LindacoxCox

Lc4America-Text Trump to 88022 RT @johncardillo: Defense Department Linguist Charged with Espionage Mariam Taha gave Hezbollah classified intel https://t.co/lJFDAyBpEb 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.