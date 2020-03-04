Global  

Campaign 2020: Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg Drops Out

Campaign 2020: Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg Drops Out

Campaign 2020: Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg Drops Out

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg bails on his presidential bid.

After a poor showing on Super Tuesday, Bloomberg dropped out but vowed to work to defeat President Donald Trump; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.
Mike Bloomberg has suspended his presidential campaign

Mike Bloomberg has suspended his presidential campaignPhoto by Joe Raedle / Getty Images On Wednesday, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •NPRGothamistCBC.cacbs4.comJerusalem Post


Bloomberg’s bucks and Warren’s crowds in Washington state mean little now as March 10 primary approaches

Sen. Elizabeth Warren came to Seattle early and often, drawing more than 22,000 people at two public...
Seattle Times - Published


seamlessegg

seamlessegg RT @karolcummins: Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg has decided to form an independent expenditure campaign that will absorb hundreds of… 31 minutes ago

Fola94

‘Folakemi Oduwole RT @SulaiOdus: Bloomberg not joking ! 🤣 Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg has decided to form an independent expenditure campaign that… 1 hour ago

WeirdoofWeirdos

Weirdo Of Weirdos RT @michaelshure: From @michaelscherer “Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg has decided to form a new independent expenditure campaig… 2 hours ago

TomRoyActor

TomRoyActor HERE YA GO! March 5, 2020 at 2:51 p.m. EST Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg has decided to form an independent… https://t.co/6hzxuDfnhd 2 hours ago

edgeoforever

Edgeoforever 🖖 RT @RiegerReport: "Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg has decided to form an independent expenditure campaign that will absorb hundreds o… 3 hours ago

RiegerReport

JM Rieger "Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg has decided to form an independent expenditure campaign that will absorb hund… https://t.co/VjtBNMUYmq 3 hours ago

MelusiMaposa

Melusi Maposa Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg has decided to form an independent expenditure campaign that will absorb hundr… https://t.co/q07oCIRXAU 6 hours ago

Jmilkorepub

Janet Milko RT @jsolomonReports: Mini-Mike melts: Bloomberg ends campaign after half-billion dollar bust on Super Tuesday and frequent Trump barbs. htt… 6 hours ago


Former LA Mayor Villaraigosa on why he's backing Bloomberg for president [Video]Former LA Mayor Villaraigosa on why he's backing Bloomberg for president

Democratic former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa tells Larry why he's throwing his support behind Mike Bloomberg for president. Plus, his take on the California homeless crisis.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:23Published

Michael Bloomberg tears up after quitting 2020 race, endorses Joe Biden [Video]Michael Bloomberg tears up after quitting 2020 race, endorses Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg teared up during an emotional speech after ending his presidential campaign on Wednesday (March 4). The former mayor of NYC endorsed presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:11Published

