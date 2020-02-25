Getaway movie

Getaway movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: Tamara Miller has planned a weekend lake getaway with her two best friends.

When she gets kidnapped by a backwoods cult, eerie and unexplained occurrences arise.

Will she make it out alive or become the treasure of these deranged lunatics?

Halloween’s Scout Taylor-Compton stars in this kidnapping thriller with Landry Allbright (“Star Trek : Picard”), Lane Tolan (“Hey Arnold”), Jamil Walker Smith (“Stargate Universe”), Jaclyn Betham (“The Haves and Have Nots”), Ben Deschaine (Super Shark), and Chrystopher Ryan Johnson (“The Riches”).