Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Getaway movie

Getaway movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Getaway movie

Getaway movie

Getaway movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: Tamara Miller has planned a weekend lake getaway with her two best friends.

When she gets kidnapped by a backwoods cult, eerie and unexplained occurrences arise.

Will she make it out alive or become the treasure of these deranged lunatics?

Halloween’s Scout Taylor-Compton stars in this kidnapping thriller with Landry Allbright (“Star Trek : Picard”), Lane Tolan (“Hey Arnold”), Jamil Walker Smith (“Stargate Universe”), Jaclyn Betham (“The Haves and Have Nots”), Ben Deschaine (Super Shark), and Chrystopher Ryan Johnson (“The Riches”).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sho_nuff_kd

IShouldMuteMyself @hbonow so this Aaron Paul movie you guys have available to watch is called The Getaway (2019). But when I google t… https://t.co/pe0rkwQ87j 33 minutes ago

RiskyLiberal

Risky Liberal RT @ninaandtito: and gaming subscriptions will increase. But I expect we’ll also see major decreases in things like movie ticket sales at… 1 hour ago

Haunted_Getaway

Haunted Getaways Alien bodies and military intimidation! This is no movie, It’s Roswell,NM 1947! https://t.co/EVsycs1sd8 https://t.co/aGW9PHsZFQ 1 hour ago

MrMoviesMania1

Movies and Mania Getaway – USA, 2020 – preview https://t.co/wXIUTRc8Yo https://t.co/cd5WqY8Bw3 3 hours ago

Maya_Getaway

Maya RT @__madixon: ya’ll want to watch a disney movie that represents indigenous culture ACCURATELY and doesn’t misinform you or disrespect rea… 4 hours ago

Haunted_Getaway

Haunted Getaways Want to learn how to make movie monsters? #Listen https://t.co/3Jf1E7mDyi https://t.co/s0K9rzt0In 4 hours ago

getaway_horse

🥰 I’d never been so scared this movie traumatized me https://t.co/jCdcVoQJiV 5 hours ago

ZADF_ORG

HorrorFuel.com Scout Taylor-Compton & Jaclyn Betham star in Getaway - out this April #Getaway #horror #thriller #cult #trailers… https://t.co/Cy492e9B71 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

BITE Movie (2016) - Clip - Baby Shower [Video]BITE Movie (2016) - Clip - Baby Shower

BITE Movie (2016) - Clip - Baby Shower Plot synopsis: While on her bachelorette party getaway, Casey, the bride to be, gets a seemingly harmless bite from an unknown insect. After the trip, Casey..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:30Published

American Blood Shed movie [Video]American Blood Shed movie

American Blood Shed movie trailer - Plot synopsis: The story of six beautiful travelers who head to the mountains for a getaway weekend, only to be terrorized by a homicidal war veteran, who has been..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.