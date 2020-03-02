Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > I Am Not Alone Documentary movie

I Am Not Alone Documentary movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
I Am Not Alone Documentary movie

I Am Not Alone Documentary movie

I Am Not Alone Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: On Easter 2018, a man put on a backpack and went live on Facebook to announce that he was beginning a walk across Armenia.

His mission: to inspire a velvet revolution — and topple the corrupt regime that enjoys absolute power in his post-soviet nation.

With total access to all key players, I AM NOT ALONE tells the miraculous true story of what happens in the next 40 days.

Garin Hovannisian’s gripping documentary deftly follows the efforts led by journalist, politician, and activist Nikol Pashinyan to prevent the election of the country’s president, Serzh Sargsyan, as the new prime minister — a move that would essentially put Sargsyan in control of Armenia for life, making him a de facto dictator.

The movement begins hopelessly, with Nikol and just a handful of supporters — including a stray dog — setting out on a 14-day march from one side of the country to the capital Yerevan.

As they clash against the regime, there are many moments when their efforts seem doomed to fail, like every democratic movement in Armenia before them.

But this time something is different.

Step by step, the marchers begin to capture the hearts and minds of the Armenian public.

Within a few weeks, the country erupts in a spectacular revolution, as millions of citizens take to the streets, disperse across their neighborhoods, and stage some of the most creative, powerful, and surprising acts of civil disobedience in modern history.

This incredible political drama presents an emotional and inspiring roadmap for how a true democratic movement can achieve profound change against all odds.

It is packed with rich and memorable characters, plot twists, and a true hero’s journey Featuring: Nikol Pashinyan, Anna Hakobyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Valeriy Osipyan, Armen Sarkissian, Raffi K.

Hovannisian, and Serj Tankian Writer/Director: Garin Hovannisian Producers: Garin Hovannisian, Alec Mouhibian, Tatevik Manoukyan, Eric Esrailian, Serj Tankian, and Joe Berlinger

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LivyKatulka

Liv I would like to make a short documentary of "living in the middle of nowhere" that directly contrasts the Hallmark… https://t.co/BteNoJ40NJ 6 days ago

ElrondLOTR

Elrond @LilithLovett It would be hilarious if the movie bombs in China. I bet they're expecting 500M+ from China alone...… https://t.co/6Z2CYeeWi6 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Edo. G I Got To Have It movie [Video]Edo. G I Got To Have It movie

Edo. G I Got To Have It movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A full-length documentary based on the ED O.G & Da Bulldogs hit song "I Got To Have it". Written by Edo.G & Directed by Jonas Myers for..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:55Published

What's My Name Muhammad Ali Movie [Video]What's My Name Muhammad Ali Movie

What's My Name Muhammad Ali Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Experience the extraordinary life of one of the 20th century's most iconic figures, Muhammad Ali, in this riveting two-part documentary from..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.