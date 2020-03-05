Texas U.S. Senate Primary Election Results

KENS 5 The runoff election will be held on Tuesday, May 26, with the winner going on to face Republican John Cornyn. https://t.co/o2F8WjNmcF 6 hours ago

willis johnson RT @clarencehilljr: MJ Hegar to face Royce West in runoff after Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez concedes in U.S. Senate race https://t.co/szUkEa2… 7 hours ago

Hawkeye ➵ 💥 RT @AP_Politics: BREAKING: Democrat Mary Hegar advances to primary runoff for U.S. Senate in Texas primary election. #APracecall at 10:21 p… 8 hours ago

Clarence Hill Jr MJ Hegar to face Royce West in runoff after Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez concedes in U.S. Senate race https://t.co/szUkEa2RUs via @wfaa 9 hours ago

D.W.Trump🇺🇸 RT @Electra661: Central #TexasPrimary results House and Senate races! #RedAwaken2020 #2020Elections ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ https://t.co/s7pshN… 13 hours ago

CBSDFW #ICYMI: Two runoffs are now set in the Democratic primary races for U.S. Senate and the 24th Congressional District. https://t.co/U0ynJtnPl7 13 hours ago

KIII 3 News The runoff election will be held on Tuesday, May 26. The winner will face Republican John Cornyn. https://t.co/TFPQwaO9Tl 14 hours ago