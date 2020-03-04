Global  

Increased Youth, Latino Voter Turnout Put Sanders Over The Top In California

Increased Youth, Latino Voter Turnout Put Sanders Over The Top In California

Increased Youth, Latino Voter Turnout Put Sanders Over The Top In California

Two key groups made their presence felt in last night's California primary: there were big increases in young and Latino voters throughout California who helped put Bernie Sanders over the top in the Golden State.

Len Ramirez reports.

(3-4-2020)
