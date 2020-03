School Visit: Saint Joseph School 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTAE - Duration: 00:48s - Published School Visit: Saint Joseph School Pittsburgh's Action Weather teamed up with the Carnegie Science Center to visit students at Saint Joseph School in Verona 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend School Visit: Saint Joseph School TOMORROW, A LOW TEMPERATURE OF29 DEGREES.TODAY WE TOOK WEATHER ON THEROAD TO ST. JOSEPH SCHOOL INVERONA.NEARLY 150 STUDENTS INKINDERGARTEN THROUGH 8TH GRADEENJOYED THE WEATHERPRESENTATION, ABOUT SEVEREWEATHER, NATURAL DISASTERS,PENNSYLVANIA WEATHER AND WEATHERSAFETY.THE CARNEGIE SCIENCE CENTERENHANCED THE WEATHER ASSEMBLYWITH SOME EDUCATIONAL AND FUNSCIENCE EXPERIMENTS.WE WANT TO THANK STAFF,STUDENTS, TEACHERS AND PARENTSFOR INVITING US OUT TO THESCHOOL, TO TALK ABOUTMETEOROLOGY, MATH AND SCIENCE.WE WOULD ALSO LIKE TO SAY THANKSFOR FOR THE TERRIFIC WEATHERTHEMED CAKE.IF YOU WOULD LIKE US TO VISITYOUR SCHOOL OR TO GET MOREINFORMATION ABOUT OUR WEATHERSCHOOL VISITS, LOG O





